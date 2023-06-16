Tessa Violet at House of Blues on August 18

Home Chicago Lauren Grill June 16th, 2023 - 7:58 PM

Indie-pop artist Tessa Violet announced her upcoming US tour last week. The My God! Tour will follow the release of her album of the same name, available on July 14. Violet will begin performances on July 27, and will stop at House of Blues in Chicago on August 18th.

The alternative pop singer got her start making YouTube videos. Violet had always been interested in performing, acting in her high school theater productions, but she took things to the next level when she started her daily vlog channel in 2007. Under the username Meekakitty, Violet amassed more than one million subscribers and even won a $100,000 prize in a YouTube competition.

Violet pivoted to focusing on music in 2014 with her debut album, Maybe Trapped Mostly Troubled. The album was eventually removed from streaming services, despite its place on the Billboard Heatseekers chart following its release. Her next project, a 2016 EP titled Halloway, was accompanied by music videos for all the tracks. Violet’s 2019 album, Bad Ideas, was followed by her headlining tour, “I Like (the idea of) Tour” Tour, across Europe and America. The title of the tour was a play on one of the album’s singles, “I Like (the idea of) You.” Since then, she has played with the likes of MisterWives, AJR, Cavetown, and Orla Gartland, to name a few.

The artist has always put an emphasis on her connection with her fans since her YouTube days. Violet has been known to do live streams in order to be open with her fanbase. Violet’s live performances are bolstered by this relationship between the artist and the crowds who come to see her, as well as her jubilant stage presence.

You can join Tessa Violet on the My God! Tour in Chicago on August 18 at House of Blues. Tickets are available here.

Location: House of Blues Chicago

Address: 329 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

Show Time: 8:00pm

Doors Open: 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $25-$60