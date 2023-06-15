The Turtles’ Mark Volman Reveals Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis

Home News Anya Kennelly June 15th, 2023 - 10:38 PM

Mark Volman, one of the members of the 60s rock band The Turtles, has shared with fans that he has been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in a recent interview according to Consequence. Volman was diagnosed back in 2020 when he began experiencing intense symptoms such as hallucinations and tremors.

He even was rather nonchalant about his diagnosis saying that “it’s not scary, although it probably should be.” Volman takes a fearless approach to his diagnosis and is still living his life according to his own rules. He still wants to keep up with his music and has been touring with The Turtles since this past Spring, they even have some upcoming performances such as the ‘60s revival tour.

Volman claimed that his attitude airs on the side that “whatever’s going to happen will happen” but also goes on to say “I’ll go as far as I can.” We see him sticking true to his word as he continues to grace fans with performance after performance. He truly is a go-getter that refuses to let anything knock him down! A true inspiration who refuses to give up his craft. Fans are rooting for Volman and if you want to catch one of his show-stopping performances check out their upcoming set this summer on The Happy Together Tour.