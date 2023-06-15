Knocked Loose Unleash Paired Music Video for Two New Songs “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now”

Home News Renita Wright June 15th, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Knocked Loose has unveiled a duo of fresh tracks, titled “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now,” comprising the two-song release known as Upon Loss. These songs mark their first new music since 2021.

The band delivers some of their most unyielding material yet, as both sides of the double single showcase dissonant chords, relentless percussion, and the high-pitched, frantic screams of frontman Bryan Garris.

The captivating music video, directed by Eric Richter and Garris, effectively conveys the thought-provoking conceptual essence of the songs. It seamlessly combines footage of Knocked Loose energetically performing amidst a backdrop of unnerving domestic horror, reminiscent of Kubrick’s distinctive style. The video can be seen as a condensed narrative, mirroring the dynamic progression of the songs until reaching a solemn conclusion in “Everything Is Quiet Now.”

“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything Is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris said in a press release. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change.”

Regarding the video, Garris added: “After [our 2021 EP] A Tear in the Fabric of Life, we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.”

Watch the video for “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” below.