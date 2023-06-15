Devon Gilfillian at Lincoln Hall on Sep. 20

Home Chicago Lauren Grill June 15th, 2023 - 7:57 PM

Singer song-writer and soul artist Devon Gilfillian is setting out on the “Love You Anyway” tour of the United States, following the release of his album of the same name. He will be stopping in Chicago at Lincoln Hall on September 20.

Growing up in Morton, Pennsylvania, Gilfillian got his start playing guitar when he was just fourteen years old. He grew up in a musical household, with his father Nelson who played the Philly club and wedding scene in the 80s and 90s. Devon Gilfillian founded his high school band, called Black Sheep. In college, he continued playing in cover bands before making the move to Nashville to pursue music full time.

From there, Gilfillian’s career took off. Playing with a local blues band, he was able to write his first EP, Here and Now which Gilfillian describes as being about “slowing down and living in the moment.” The soulful collection of songs was met with positive acclaim, leading Gilfillian to his major label debut with his album Black Hole Rainbow under Capitol Records. The 2020 album earned the artist a Grammy nomination, as well as recognition on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Gilfillian’s newest creation, Love You Anyway, focuses on the current political climate of America and the growing gap between beliefs. Gilfillian has spoken about his political awakening in 2020, and this clearly shows up in the album, which tackles themes like voter suppression, especially on the powerful track “Let the Water Flow.” Inspired by Marvin Gaye’s 1976 album I Want You, Gilfillian takes a soul and disco approach to writing and producing.

You can catch Devon Gilfillian on September 20 at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL. Tickets are available at this link.

Location: Lincoln Hall

Show Time: 8:00pm

Doors Open: 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $20