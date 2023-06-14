Allah-Las Release Lead Single “The Stuff” and Title Track From Upcoming Album ‘Zuma 85’

Home News Dita Dimone June 14th, 2023 - 10:10 AM

Allah-Las, a Los Angeles-based indie rock band, has announced the release of their fifth studio album, Zuma 85, and two new songs from it, “The Stuff” and “Zuma 85.” Zuma 85, which Jeremy Harris co-produced, will be released on October 13 by the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in collaboration with Innovative Leisure. The band has also announced summer and autumn tour dates. The tracklist and cover art for the album, as well as the future tour dates, can be found below.

Allah-Las, primarily known for its surf rock washes with folk-rock accents, dives into unexplored territory with the release of Zuma 85. Following the epidemic, the band reconvened with drawings, ideas, and riffs largely influenced by late-era Lou Reed, John Cale, Peter Ivers, and early Brian Eno. Woods’ Jarvis Taveniere mixed the songs after they were written in three sessions. The band is made up of Matthew Correia (drums and vocals), Spencer Dunham (bass, guitar, vocals), Miles Michaud (guitar, organ, vocals), and Pedrum Siadatian (guitar, synth, vocals).

“We got in really late that first night of the first session,” Michaud says in a press release. “It was nearly midnight. After a brief greeting, Jeremy arrived with a bottle of wine. We talked briefly, and then he asked, ‘Would you like to start recording?’

“The Stuff” differs from the band’s previous psych-rock leanings and is now filled with glam and electronic flair. “‘The Stuff’ is a tongue-in-cheek ode to rock tropes and nostalgic sentiments in the music world, including musician stereotypes and various music trends,” the band said.

“Zuma 85” is an instrumental that blends natural recordings, chimes, and lazy synths. In the shot that inspired the moniker, John Divola, a California-based photographer, captured an abandoned mansion. It contrasts the West Coast’s natural beauty with the face of man-made devastation, according to the band. It served as an unspoken reference point for the album as well as a symbol of a new age.

“Everything just worked,” Michaud says. “That studio just pulls it out of you.”

Zuma 85 Tracklist:

1. The Stuff

2. Jelly

3. Right On Time

4. GB BB

5. Hadal Zone

6. Fontaine

7. Pattern

8. Sky Club

9. La Rue

10. Dust

Allah-Las Tour Dates: