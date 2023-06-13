Deaf Charlie Release Single “Losing My Mind” From Upcoming Debut LP ‘Catastrophic Metamorphic’

Home News Jaden Johnson June 13th, 2023 - 12:55 AM

Deaf Charlie, the duo made up of Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Fitz And The Tantrums’s John Wicks, has recently released their latest single, “Losing My Mind”, in support of their upcoming debut album Catastrophic Metamorphic. Their debut is set to release June 30th and “Losing My Mind” gives audiences the perfect sonic preview for what Deaf Charlie will deliver with their upcoming album.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

In a press release, Ament commented on Fitz’s production choices saying, “There’s a real optimism in this batch of mostly dystopian themes, and that comes from John’s upbeat production and playing,” explains Ament. “He infused a lot of pop and reggae elements into the songs, pushing my arrangements and rhythms into new territory. Most of these tunes had real journeys between our two visions.”

“Losing My Mind” is an upbeat pop record experimenting with both psychedelic rock and reggae to create a fusion fitting for its summer release. Remaining high energy for a majority of the song’s duration, the track’s bridge slows down into a steady, organ-driven instrumental before switching back to the song’s original pace and riding out with its addictive chorus.