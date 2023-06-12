G- Eazy at the Vic Theater on June 15

Home Chicago Lauren Grill June 12th, 2023 - 5:00 PM

American rapper Gerald Earl Gillum, better known as G-Eazy, is heading to Chicago as part of his “Nothing Ever Lasts Forever” concert series. After performing two shows in LA and his home town of Berkeley, CA, G-Eazy is heading east for two more shows in Chicago and New York.

G-Eazy’s career began at Loyola University New Orleans, where he graduated with a bachelors of arts in music industry. While in school, he met his producer Christoph Andersson. G-Eazy was discovered by manager Matt Bauerschmidt in 2008 while performing in a talent show. From there, he opened for artists like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg before dropping his major label debut album These Things Happen and launching the sold-out “From the Bay to the Universe” world tour.

G-Eazy has gone on to collaborate with artists that span across genres, such as Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Halsey, Cardi B, and Demi Lovato. His long awaited fourth studio album was released on September 24, 2021, titled These Things Happen Too to positive reviews from critics in its debut week.

The rapper’s side projects also span far and wide and he has experimented in different styles of music. During 2020, G-Eazy was inspired during COVID to venture into the indie rock scene with his album Everything’s Strange Here, on which he covered David Bowie and sampled Pixies. Critics and fans alike were impressed with his ability to put aside his rapper persona aside and connect with the music.

G- Eazy has notably used his platform to fight against gun violence and give back to his Bay Area community. The artist has worked with Everytown and March For Our Lives in the past, as well as launched his own non-profit, the Endless Summer Fund, to strengthen the lives of young people in the Bay Area.

See G-Eazy in Chicago for his one-night-only show at the Vic Theater on Thursday, June 15. Tickets are available at this link.

Location: The Vic Theater

Address: 3145 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Show Time: 8:00pm

Doors Open: 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $49-$65