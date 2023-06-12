Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Release Cover of Sisters of Mercy’s “Temple of Love”

Home News Jaden Johnson June 12th, 2023 - 12:43 AM

Recently, Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo[VV] have released a cover of Sisters of Mercy’s 1992 song, “Temple of Love”. Releasing this new rendition on June 9th, the collaborative cover brings the 1992 classic into a new light with modern production elements while still honoring the song’s roots.

According to Loudwire, Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack speaks on his personal connection to Sisters of Mercy saying, “I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school. I had a poster of AFI … and Davey [Havok] was wearing a SOM shirt, and so, as was often the case back then, I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians. The very first song I heard by SOM was the ’92 version of ‘Temple of Love’ and I became obsessed.”

The cover’s production sticks to the chord progression of the Sisters of Mercy original while also being true to the nuances and genre blending seen in modern metal. Not only drawing inspiration from metal but also containing elements of trap throughout certain sections of the song, most visibly being heard in the first 10 seconds of the song.