Takeoff’s Mother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Bowling Alley Where Rapper Was Shot

Renita Wright June 9th, 2023 - 6:05 PM

Titania Davenport, the mother of the late Takeoff is suing the owners of the venue where her son was murdered.

Takeoff, born Kirshnick Khari Ball known best for his role in the Grammy-nominated group Migos, was fatally shot and killed outside of Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling in November 2022.

Takeoff received an invitation to attend a private party at the bowling alley, during which an illicit “lucrative dice game” ensued. Tragically, at approximately 2:40 a.m. on November 1st, he became the victim of a gunshot. Investigators have determined that he was an innocent bystander in the incident. Takeoff was known best for his Magellanic style and low-key demeanor.

On Wednesday, Davenport initiated a lawsuit in a Harris County, Texas district court against the property owners and various LLCs linked to Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling. The lawsuit asserts that the defendants neglected their duty to ensure adequate security measures on the evening of Takeoff’s tragic passing at the age of 28 at a private party.Davenport who is Takeoff’s estate administrator, claims the “Defendants were responsible for the operation, management, access, and safety of 810 Houston and its invitees.” Her lawsuit also claims there are over dozen reasons why the defendants neglected to provide a safe environment and that “the facility and premises were rented by a well-known music personality” — the family of Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince — and that there would be a gathering “‘after hours’ and with potentially many artists, popular athletes and public figures.”