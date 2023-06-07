Frank Ocean Announces Upcoming Photo Book Printed On Tissue Paper

Home News Diana Bello June 7th, 2023 - 1:03 PM

From Frank Ocean, an announcement has come out recently that the upcoming photo book from him will be printed on tissue paper. This would be due to the hustle he did at Coachella which did not go well as he might have expected. From what occurred at Coachella that being the ice rink that was going to be in his performance but has to cancel due to injury suffered on the festival grounds. The cancellation of 120 skaters that would be part of the performance was not informed of the cancellation after hours passed. Frank Ocean ice rink has been the subject of major scrutiny, as stated ocean is now focusing on something different which is selling luxury art items. He would be selling those photo books on Homer’s website which today is offering Mutations, a 48-page booklet that photos were taken by Ocean since last year. Mutations that were printed on tissue paper would be sold at 75 US Dollars.