Skrillex’s Primavera Sound Set Interrupted by Onstage Fire

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

LA-based DJ Sonny John Moore, commonly known as Skrillex, performed over the weekend on June 2nd in Barcelona, Spain for the Primavera Sound music festival. With his performance, however, came some unexpected pyrotechnics.

While Skrillex was performing Friday night, a fire had broken out on stage forcing the DJ’s performance to a halt. Skrillex himself called out the fire when he saw it, temporarily putting a stop to his performance to get the on site crew to put it out. Below is a fan-shot video of the incident.

#Skrillex has speakers on fire at Primera Sound Festival Video : bigorastik pic.twitter.com/fw1Oeshz6I — Jimmy Djemil (@JimmyDjemil) June 3, 2023

The video shows a small fire coming from one of the lighting rigs above the stage, before Skrillex puts his show on hold saying “Is that a fire?… That looks dangerous, can we get someone on that?” The lighting rig was then lowered before the site crew could be seen putting out the fire with an extinguisher.

According to Stereogum, an employee at the music festival made an announcement over the public address system, calling the issue a “technical error”. Fortunately, the fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported, allowing Skrillex to resume his performance roughly ten minutes later.

Skrillex’s performance at the Primavera Sound music festival follows his previous set’s throughout the US, including the Coachella music festival on its second weekend of April 21st through the 23rd. The DJ’s next performance is scheduled for June 8th in Arganda del Rey, Spain for the Primavera Pack music festival; hopefully without any fires.

