Dengue Fever Announce Upcoming Album ‘Ting Mong’ For Fall 2023 Release

Jaden Johnson June 5th, 2023 - 5:35 AM

Los Angeles based Cambodian and American Rock Band, Dengue Fever, announce the upcoming release of their latest album, Ting Mong. The group’s sixth studio album, is set to release on September 15th 2023 and this release will mark the 20 year anniversary to the group’s 2003 self-titled debut.

In a press release, the band’s bass player, Senon Williams, describes this upcoming album saying, “We gave ourselves parameters for recording Ting Mong, but we smashed the rules we created for ourselves on past albums. The songs’ sole purpose was to let our lead singer Chhom Nimol’s voice soar. It was our mood or perhaps the mood of the world that gave us focus on the sublime and the melancholy. We purposely left the frenetic energy and noise to yesterday.”

The album title, Ting Mong, refers to a mannequin/decoy figure used to ward off evil spirits in Khmer folklore. The band’s last album was their 2015 project, The Deepest Lake, this upcoming album’s pace was described in a press release as, “Slower, more lengthy, psychedelic jams.”

Along with the album announcement, The band has recently released their single, “Touch Me Not”. This latest song highlights the unique and hypnotic vocals of the group’s vocalist Chhom Nimol, with her voice paired over the soft and slow rocking folk instrumentation. The single was paired with a video taking place in the desert, a depiction of isolated serenity that perfectly matches the calming yet melancholic feeling of this track.