The Tallest Man On Earth Releases Cover To James Blake’s “Say What You Will”

Home News Simon Li June 3rd, 2023 - 11:11 PM

According to Stereogum, The Tallest Man On Earth, the Swedish singer Kristian Matsson, has just shared two songs on Spotify. One being an original, “Looking For Love”, and one being a cover song “Say What You Will,” which is from James Blake’s 2021 album Friends That Break Your Heart. Listen to the two tracks below



When asked about the reason for choosing Blake’s music and his thoughts on him and his work, Kristian says that he have “had the luxury of meeting him a couple of times,” and that he thinks Blake is “an inspiring and warm and talented artist.” He gives high praises to James Blake, saying that he is “a reminder of why you do what you do,” and that “James’s live shows have always been that for me.”

“Say What You Will” is a calming but empowering song that puts audiences into a silent forest with Kristian, incorporating his solemn singing with simple instruments harmoniously playing to give an serene but touching atmosphere.

Kristian has also made a mini documentary on his musical journey in creating music and overcoming difficulties, called “Birding At Betty’s,” which shows him creating music, meeting friends and collaborating with other artists, playing in front of his friends, and commenting on his own journey. See below for yourself.

