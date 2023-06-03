Metro Boomin Presents New Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack With Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Swae Lee, Etc.

Home News Diana Bello June 3rd, 2023 - 3:57 PM

Press releases from Republic Records media, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse, is a movie that was released in the United States on June 2. With that new release that many are excited for there was as well a soundtrack of the movie that was released along with the movie. A soundtrack that has so many well-known rap artists that Metro came to make and get the artist for this soundtrack. Metro Boomin who is the soundtrack executive producer came to get together hip-hop artists as well as rappers. He had his own idea of how to make this soundtrack grand, a soundtrack that matches the energy of the movie. In the soundtrack made for the movie, there are about 13 songs. The artists part of this soundtrack is 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid, and many more.

As Dana Sano, EVP of Film & TV Republic Records would comment in regards to Boomin and his work for the new Spider-Man movie: “Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group”.

Metro Boomin presents SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE SOUNDTRACK Tracklist: