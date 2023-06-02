Lizzo Locks Twitter Account, Hints at Pondering Quitting Music After Wave of Body Shaming Tweets

Home News Renita Wright June 2nd, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Singer Lizzo locked her Twitter account following recent hateful comments. The Grammy Award-winning artist tweeted “I HATE IT HERE,” in a series of tweets before disabling her Twitter account on Wednesday. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning artist wrote: “I JUST logged on the app and this is the type of shit I see about me on a daily basis.” The “Truth Hurts” singer was responding in part to a mean, fatphobic body-shaming post from @LayahHeilpern, where she shared a video of Lizzo dancing onstage and was captioned: “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating [laughing emoji].”

How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LjXIa4Rlj6 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) May 29, 2023

Lizzo backfired: “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!” I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO. I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bull—.” In response to another tweet, which has since been deleted, that said , “I don’t think Lizzie wants to be smaller” because “it’s her brand,” Lizzo clapped back, “I’m not trying to BE fat, I’m not trying to BE smaller—I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.”

The singer voiced her disgust for the continuous hate and fat-shaming stating that it’s really starting to make her hate the world. Lizzo stated that she never searches her name on social media but the comments still come up on her timeline. She continued: “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” and “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…”