Tove Lo Shares New Dance Track “I like you”

Roy Lott May 31st, 2023 - 10:48 PM

After debuting the song at her Florida shows on her Dirt Femme Tour, Tove Lo has officially released her new single “I Like U.”

“I wanted to make another dance song that sonically felt like a nod to 90’s and Y2K dance music. I wrote this song with Timfromthehouse, we worked on it for months in between tours to figure the perfect arrangement. It’s not the usual pop structure but it’s perfect for this song, I think. Lyrically I’m telling the story of my thoughts the first time I saw the love of my life. They’re not clean but at least I never said any of them out loud,” says the singer about the infectious tune. She also described the song as “a club banger for the gays and girls and theys.”

Tove will be donating a portion of her streaming proceeds from ‘I like u’ to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention org for LGBTQ young people. Check out the song below.