Hayley Williams Speaks Out Against Rob DeSantis At Recent New Jersey Concert

Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

According to loudwire.com, Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams spoke out against conservative presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a concert in New Jersey on May, 27.

According to NAACP travel advisory, DeSantis is a Republican whose political directives have made Florida particularly unsafe for people of color, LGBTQIA+ communities, those who speak with an accent and international travelers. The politician announced his expected presidential bid last week.

On that same week, Williams, a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, indicated she shows no discomfort in telling her fans exactly how she feels about DeSantis.

👀 Hayley Williams of @paramore: “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics — and if you vote for Ron Desantis you’re fucking dead to me.” pic.twitter.com/LozN7GkZbA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2023

Earlier this year, Williams took part in the “Love Rising” benefit concert in her native state of Tennessee, protesting legislation in the state that would restrict drag show performances.

The March concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena also featured Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Hozier and many more performers. Proceeds went to the Tennessee Equality Project and several other local pride organizations.

