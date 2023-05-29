Steel Panther Performs For America’s Got Talent Season Premiere

Steel Panther kicked off the 18th season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” with a guest performance which will officially be televised on May 30th. The band originally announced their appearance on the show tweeting back on May 24th, “LOOK OUT! @AGT is about to get a whole lot more metal!” and sharing a photo of guitarist Satchel, singer Michael Starr, bassist Spyder and drummer Stix Zadinia on the “America’s Got Talent” set. “Don’t miss the SEASON PREMIERE NEXT TUESDAY (5/30) at 8PM local!!”
Photo Credit: Gary Moratz
According to Blabbermouth, the band performed their song, “Eyes Of A Panther”, which was originally released on their 2009 album, Feel The Steel. The band recently released their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, in February and they plan to embark on a 22-stop tour kicking off this Summer.
In a recent interview with German publication Rock Antenne, the band’s vocalist Michael Starr stated, “I love playing heavy metal. It’s the most exciting job in the world for me. I’ve always dreamed about doing this — being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It’s really cool.”