Steel Panther Performs For America’s Got Talent Season Premiere

Home News Jaden Johnson May 29th, 2023 - 8:58 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Steel Panther kicked off the 18th season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” with a guest performance which will officially be televised on May 30th. The band originally announced their appearance on the show tweeting back on May 24th, “LOOK OUT! @AGT is about to get a whole lot more metal!” and sharing a photo of guitarist Satchel, singer Michael Starr, bassist Spyder and drummer Stix Zadinia on the “America’s Got Talent” set. “Don’t miss the SEASON PREMIERE NEXT TUESDAY (5/30) at 8PM local!!”

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to Blabbermouth, the band performed their song, “Eyes Of A Panther”, which was originally released on their 2009 album, Feel The Steel. The band recently released their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, in February and they plan to embark on a 22-stop tour kicking off this Summer.