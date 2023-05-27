Junip Revist 2013 Song “Line Of Fire” With New Version And Sharon Van Etten Collaboration

Home News Zach Monteiro May 27th, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Swedish folk-rock band Junip have recently released a new version of their song “Line of Fire” featuring singer and songwriter Sharon Van Etten. The original version was released in 2013 as a part of their self-titled sophomore album and was notably featured on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” in a recap of the series after the release of the show’s penultimate episode.

The newly released version features Van Etten as the lead vocalist, rather than Junip’s guitarist José González (Although he can still be heard within the chorus). As far as the instrumentals go, the guitar strings in the new version are a bit more prevalent and “punchier” than that of the original 2013 version; especially within the chorus.

This new rendition of “Line of Fire” will be featured in National Geographic’s newest documentary “Wild Life” which is out now on Hulu as well as Disney+. According to Steroegum, in regards to the new rendition, González made the statement “We love the new version of LoF with Sharon Van Etten’s voice! We got asked by producer and filmmaker Jimmy Chin if we could think of a female voice to add to the song. Our thoughts went to Sharon with her beautiful voice and dramatic range…”

Van Etten also made a statement regarding the new rendition when she stated “I was a fan of José González before I had the opportunity to tour with Junip in 2010. I was lucky enough to get to sing with him on stage all those years ago… It was challenging to learn the complicated melody that José wrote and I worked hard to honor his phrasing. It was a welcomed reconnection after not having been able to perform with him in some time.”