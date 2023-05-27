Danzig Announces Summer 2023 35th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li May 27th, 2023 - 8:57 PM

According to Consequence.net, not long after he finished his Las Vegas Elvis Show, Danzig has just shared their tour dates as an honor to the 35 year anniversary of their 1988 debut album.

The tour would have Danzig playing their entire LP for the audiences, and bring other talents on stage such as Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight. The tour is scheduled to begin on August the 25th in Las Vegas, and would go along the America West Coast and continue with three days in Texas. After that, the band would travel to the eastern side of America to play in Atlanta, Atlanta City, and Boston, then finally rounding it up at September the 17th in Chicago.

The tour was much anticipated, as it was claimed that this would be the “Only Danzig show” for the band’s “foreseeable future,” meaning that it might be the last chance to see them on stage playing their original album. The tour will have tickets open up on Wednesday, May the 31st by 10am, selling through Ticketmaster. Below are the Danzig 2023 Tour Dates.

Danzig 2023 Tour Dates with Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight:

08/25 – The Theatre At Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

08/26 – Silver Lakes Park – Norco, CA

08/27 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

09/01 – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

09/02 – Boeing Center At Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

09/03 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

09/06 – Roxy Theatre – Atlanta, GA

09/08 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Alton, VA

09/09 – NJ Ovation Hall – Atlantic City,

09/11- MGM Music Hall At Fenway – Boston, MA

09/13 – Masonic Temple – Cleveland, OH

09/14 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

09/16 – Megacorp Pavilion – Newport, KY