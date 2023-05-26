New Report Shows 120,000 Tracks Are Being Uploaded To Streaming Services Per Day

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 26th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

A new statistics report has shown that at this point in time, more new music is being recorded and uploaded to online streaming services than at any other point in the history of the industry. The report comes from Luminate, which, according to Consequence Sound, states that an average of 120,000 new individual tracks (IRSCs) were uploaded across all streaming platforms per day in the first quarter of 2023.

This roughly translates to an approximate 10 million tracks being uploaded across the web of platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and many more in the first 3 months of 2023 alone. Back in 2022, the average daily tracks uploaded was 93,400. The 120,000 average from 2023 shows a 28.5% increase.

Luminate, which provides sales data for the Billboard music charts, has more projection models for the streaming platform network. They predict that over 43 million new tracks will be uploaded to music streaming services within 2023 if the daily upload rate continues. In 2022, over 34 million total new songs were uploaded to streaming services.