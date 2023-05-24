Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison on Federal Drug Charges

Grammy-nominated Rapper, singer, and songwriter Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking. The 31-year-old who rapper was initially arrested in October 2021 pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence last August.
According to prosecutors, the New Jersey-born rapper and several co-defendants were accused of conspiring to distribute and possess large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack into the New Jersey and New York City area between June 2019 and June 2020. Fetty’s lawyers had hoped for the minimum five-year sentence. However, his plea pertained solely to cocaine, sparing him from a potential life sentence if convicted on all charges. Fetty whose legal name is Willie Maxwell II, apologized for his actions and told the judge, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.”