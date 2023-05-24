Brandi Carlile Releases Cover Of Diana Ross’ “Home”

Home News Roy Lott May 24th, 2023 - 10:11 PM

Brandi Carlile has shared her rendition of “Home,” which was made famous by Diana Ross in 1978’s The Wiz. It is also featured in this week’s penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three, now streaming on Apple TV+. Produced by Carlile at ShangriLa Studios, the recording features Matt Chamberlain (drums), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), Dave Palmer (piano/organ) and Chauntee and Monique Ross (strings). Check it out below.

The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, whose recent producer projects include Brandy Clark’s acclaimed new self-titled album, which was just released on Friday as well as upcoming projects with Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell.

Carlile’s once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend will take place at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre in June. The three-night run kicks off Friday, June 9 with Carlile’s annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, followed by legendary artist Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” Saturday, June 10 with Carlile opening. The final night, June 11, will feature The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker. Furthermore, Carlile will perform select headline shows through the year and will join P!NK on her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour. Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz