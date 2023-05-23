Tove Lo Debuts New Track “I Like U” Live at Florida Shows

Tove Lo, currently on a series of live performances to promote her latest album ‘Dirt Femme’, released last year, is keeping up an energetic pace. Recently, she performed her latest Dua Lipa co-written song, “Borderline,” and debuted another single, “I Like U,” during a couple of her Florida shows. She described the new track as “a club banger for the gays and girls and theys.” Check out the video of her performance below.

Tove Lo is a Swedish singer, songwriter, and musician. She first gained popularity with her debut single, “Habits (Stay High),” which was a hit in many countries. Since then, she has released several successful albums, including “Lady Wood,” “Sunshine Kitty,” and “Dirt Femme.” She is known for her honest and provocative lyrics, and her music often deals with themes such as love, sex, and relationships. She has won multiple awards for her music and has collaborated with many other artists.