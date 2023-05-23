TikTok Sues Montana to Protest Against Statewide Ban

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 11:02 AM

According to stereogum.com the social media company TikTok has filed a federal lawsuit against Montana after the state passed a law banning the app. TikTok is arguing that the ban is allegedly illegal suppression of free speech and censorship, according to NPR. The Montana law is allegedly “unlawfully abridges one of the core freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment,” the suit says.

In the following statement TikTok is committed to protecting their business and users.

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana. We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

Also the suit challenges Montana’s alleged concerns that Chinese officials could allegedly access Americans’s data and subject minors to harmful content. “The state has enacted these extraordinary and unprecedented measures based on nothing more than unfounded speculation,” the suit says.

The law suit follows last week’s news that Montana had passed legislation banning TikTok within the state’s borders. It would also fine $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. Penalties would not apply to users.