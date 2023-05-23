NEW MUSIC ALERT: Liza Anne Shares Hyping New Single & Video “Cheerleader”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Artist Liza Anne has shared the anthem song “Cheerleader,” which is accompanied by an music video starring comedian/actors Eva Victor and ER Fightmaster who shatters old tropes of high school popularity and spotlights queer culture.

This is Anne’s first single since coming out as non-binary and queer, which is proof that embracing oneself yields creative magic. Anne, who previously made their artistic home in Nashville, moved to New York and found their truest self in queer nightlife and a music scene that embraces all people.

he accompanying music video was directed by Jacq Justice and it reimagines prototypical high school experiences such as prom, cheerleading squad, pep rallies and a late night makeout sesh on the football field.

The music video gives viewers a peek through a queer lens that embraces misfits and anyone who has been othered. “Cheerleader” reframes high school tropes and reclaims what has been dominated by heteronormative culture .

“Cheerleader” is the first single since 2020’s Bad Vacation, which received praise from NPR Music, PAPER, American Songwriter and more. Since the pandemic, Anne has been curating ABBA themed DJ nights to raise money for abortion clinics, as well as writing and collaborating, embracing New York City queer nightlife and finding themself.