Fetty Wap Resorted to Drug Dealing Due to the Pandemic His Lawyer Says

Despite being three years post-lockdown from the global pandemic, the various economic, social, and political ramifications left from the aftermath of the past three years still remain. The pandemic has ripped through the job market and stripped many people from the stable incomes provided in the previous years. While mostly affecting the working class, entertainers across each industry faced the same ripple effects of employment instability in the wake of Covid-19. Many were musicians that relied on the revenue made from touring and concert bookings in an industry increasing the artist’s reliance on streaming.

Most recently, Rapper and New Jersey native, Fetty Wap, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances in August 2022, and in the process of making a case for a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence, his legal representatives have spoken out. The rapper’s attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, reportedly filed on May 17th that the reason for the rapper’s involvement was out of the troubling financial landscape of supporting a family during the pandemic.

In defense against the prosecutors recommended 7 to 9 years, Macedonio stated, “In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell[Fetty Wap]. There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited,” she continued, “he was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him,” while adding that he “lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him.”

She further added, “Depression and panic began to set in,” continuing, “As stated, Mr. Maxwell took enormous pride in his ability to provide for his children and lend support to his other family members. He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”