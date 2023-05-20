Paul Simon Releases Musical Project Seven Psalms

Home News Simon Li May 20th, 2023 - 5:45 PM

According to ConsequenceSound, Paul Simon has just unveiled his newest musical project called “Seven Psalms.” One would hesitate to call it an album, since Paul says that the seven pieces of it were meant to be heard continuously instead of separately like in a traditional album.

The musical project brought many talents to the set, including the singer and songwriter Paul himself, Kyle Crusham, as well as singer Edie Brickell and a vocal team from Britian called VOCES8. Below is the full track list of “Seven Psalms.”

Seven Psalms

01 The Lord

02 Love Is Like a Braid

03 My Professional Opinion

04 Your Forgiveness

05 Trail of Volcanoes

06 The Sacred Harp

07 Wait

Paul shared his inspiration and creative process of the project. “On January 15th, 2019, I had a dream.” The dream goes on to tell him that “You’re working on a piece called Seven Psalms,” urging Paul to start the project. During the later weeks, Paul recalls waking up “two or three times a week between 3:30 and 5:00 in the morning,” hearing words in his dream, encouraging him to write the them down and put them into a piece.

Paul has always tried to “move things in this kind of flow way that puts you in a dream,” through which he believes that he can “let your judgement down” in the dreams and create less biased and more creative musical works.