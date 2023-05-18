mxdwn PREMIERE: Frank Viele Shares Fiery New Single “The Trouble With Desire”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 18th, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Connecticut-based blues singer-songwriter Frank Viele has shared exclusively with mxdwn Music his fiery new single “The Trouble With Desire,” another track after the release of the single from January “Hearts We Left Behind” which is another track coming from his upcoming 2023 LP.

Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music “The Trouble With Desire,” the lyric video is a futuristic/apocalyptic animated video game of sorts with what is assumed to be Viele in animated form with his guitar and at one part raging his heart out while on fire. It was pretty epic, to say the least. The animation was detailed it was almost realistic and it was just a fun video for only the lyrics. Despite the apocalyptic look in the video the lyrics is the most powerful part of the song. Finding ourselves in the midst of wondering who we are in life and the distraction that is life, in general, is chaos in itself.

Viele breaks down the new single:

“‘The Trouble With Desire’ is a song about the things we have to sacrifice to pursue the things we think we want. It’s about the struggles and self-doubt we carry when pursuing a dream. It’s about how sometimes the things we want most in life are the things that can cause us the most harm or present the biggest challenges to us. Drawing on the thought pattern of why sometimes we cannot walk away from certain aspects of our lives no matter the potential for chaos, it subtly speaks to the blinders we often put on when reaching towards a goal or fighting a battle – ultimately losing site of what we are sacrificing in return until it’s too late.”

