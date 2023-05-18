Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Upcoming South Carolina Concert

Home News Anya Kennelly May 18th, 2023 - 8:28 PM

According to Consequence, as of earlier today, Jimmy Buffett has canceled his Charleston, South Carolina concert due to hospitalization due to a medical condition he has yet to disclose. The performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band was meant to take place this upcoming Saturday, May 20th, but Buffett needed to stop for a check-up in Boston and ended up needing to be taken to the hospital. He asserts that growing old is tough, but he can not wait to perform for Charleston.

Jimmy Buffett has now been hospitalized two times in less than a year, which has concerned some fans. The 76-year-old singer took to Facebook to thank them for their support and try to reassure the worriers. He informed his fans of the change of plans and promised with a bit of humor that when he recovers, he will be in “the land of She-Crab soup” as soon as possible. He even sentimentally referenced Mark Twain to reflect on his meaningful life and claimed that the fans who have supported him are a huge part of his fulfillment.

After his first instance of hospitalization, back in September, he was able to postpone the tour he was on and recover enough to perform. The tickets from the Charleston will be honored on the new date, but as of right now, there is no plan as of yet to reschedule the performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at their Charleston concert. Buffet seems to remain in good humor, as fans have sent him lots of love and support through this unfortunate incident.