The Late Gordon Lightfoot Announces Final Album At Royal Albert Hall for July 2023 Release

James Reed May 16th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

The late Gordon Lightfoot passed on May 1 at age 84. His album, At Royal Albert Hall, is coming out July 14 via Linus Entertainment. The label calls it Lightfoot’s final album. At Royal Albert Hall is a double album that was recorded live in concert at the legendary London venue on May 24, 2016. It is Lightfoot’s fourth live album. It is described as “an unembellished live mix of that night’s performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing, or re-sequencing”. Before his death, Lightfoot reportedly insisted that this live album be released as soon as possible. He approved the cover artwork and requested that no changes were to be made to the recording.

The collection features Rick Haynes on bass, Barry Keane on drums, Mike Heffernan on keys, and Carter Lancaster on guitar. It features many of his well-known songs such as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Early Morning Rain”, and more. Find the track list below.

Lightfoot’s new album will be sold at $20 on Amazon and everywhere else on July 14.

At Royal Albert Hall:

01 The Watchman’s Gone

02 Sea of Tranquility

03 Now and Then

04 All the Lovely Ladies

05 Drifters

06 A Painter Passing Through

07 Christian Island

08 Rainy Day People

09 Shadows

10 Beautiful

11 Carefree Highway

12 Did She Mention My Name

13 Ribbon of Darkness

14 Sundown

01 Sweet Guinevere

02 The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

03 Never Too Close

04 Don Quixote

05 Minstrel of the Dawn

06 I’d Rather Press On

07 Let It Ride

08 If You Could Read My Mind

09 Restless

10 Baby Step Back

11 Early Morning Rain