The Late Gordon Lightfoot Announces Final Album At Royal Albert Hall for July 2023 Release

The late Gordon Lightfoot passed on May 1 at age 84. His album, At Royal Albert Hall, is coming out July 14 via Linus Entertainment. The label calls it Lightfoot’s final album. At Royal Albert Hall is a double album that was recorded live in concert at the legendary London venue on May 24, 2016. It is Lightfoot’s fourth live album. It is described as “an unembellished live mix of that night’s performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing, or re-sequencing”. Before his death, Lightfoot reportedly insisted that this live album be released as soon as possible. He approved the cover artwork and requested that no changes were to be made to the recording.
The collection features Rick Haynes on bass, Barry Keane on drums, Mike Heffernan on keys, and Carter Lancaster on guitar. It features many of his well-known songs such as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Early Morning Rain”, and more. Find the track list below.
Lightfoot’s new album will be sold at $20 on Amazon and everywhere else on July 14.
At Royal Albert Hall:
01 The Watchman’s Gone
02 Sea of Tranquility
03 Now and Then
04 All the Lovely Ladies
05 Drifters
06 A Painter Passing Through
07 Christian Island
08 Rainy Day People
09 Shadows
10 Beautiful
11 Carefree Highway
12 Did She Mention My Name
13 Ribbon of Darkness
14 Sundown
01 Sweet Guinevere
02 The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
03 Never Too Close
04 Don Quixote
05 Minstrel of the Dawn
06 I’d Rather Press On
07 Let It Ride
08 If You Could Read My Mind
09 Restless
10 Baby Step Back
11 Early Morning Rain
12 Waiting for You