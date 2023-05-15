Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces First New Album The Ones Ahead for July 2023 Release in 20 Years and Shares New Single “Africa Calling”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

According to stereogum.com artist Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced a new album, which is his first LP in two decades. The Ones Ahead will be released on July 28 by Transgressive Records.

In light of the news about the upcoming album, Glenn-Copeland released the latest single “Africa Calling” and as a whole, the music is simply stunning due to how the instrumentation sizzles the air with African music while the artist serenades the ears with his lovely vocals.

In the following statement Glenn-Copeland describes the meaning behind his latest tune.

“In the ’80s, I had the honor of performing with an incredible artist named Dido, a master of the drums indigenous to West Africa. The beauty of this drumming tradition is explored in “Africa Calling.” Over the years, in many conversations, I have come to understand that I share an undefinable, unnamed feeling—a calling—with many other members of the African diaspora, a bone-deep need to explore and express our heritage.”

The singer adds: Alongside the grief, there is a longing to know our roots, hidden from us as family lines were torn apart in the terrible days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. In a world still caught in the ties of colonialism, I know I am not alone in needing to heed the call of this generations-old longing.”

