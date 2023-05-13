The View Apologizes for ‘Brotherly Bust-Up’ After Comeback Gig Canceled

Home News Diana Bello May 13th, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Their first comeback show was supposed to go well but ended in a fight occurring between two members of ‘The View’. The view is a Dundee indie rock group according to All Music Magazine, a group that has been on hiatus for a while being 5 years approximately. The group had their comeback show in Manchester, at the Deaf Institute venue was supposed to be great for both the group and the fans of the indie rock group but alas things led to another that would be “conflict” between two members.

With their appearance at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, they are planning to bring out a new album that would come out in August called “Exorcism of Youth”. From that many more things ‘The View’ plans in appearing in summer festivals, showing the hard work they worked on for some time, and the music their fans would come to enjoy. But that night in Manchester, the one that caused chaos to erupt would be the frontman of the band, Kyle Falconer. He was the one that punched the bassist of the band, Kieren Webster. As shown in a fan footage of that night it is shown in the video as Falconer punches Webster, then being held by the others on the stage. Heard in the video, he yells “I’ll fucking kill you” which was directed to Webster.