Swizz Beatz Releases New Video For “Say Less” Featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Anya Kennelly May 12th, 2023

The official music video for the song “Say Less” by Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Swizz Beatz featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was revealed to fans on May 1st as mentioned in the press release from Mass Appeal and Hip Hop 50.



The music video contains sleek strong images with sharp contrasts that work perfectly with the black-and-white visuals that the video features. It starts in a shadowed and forbidding empty room with three figures and one giant monster truck. Then the lights brighten their faces, and the clouds are revealed with their flashing lights imitating lightning in the sky, causing the scene to have a foreboding feel. The video also showcases various close-up images that reflect a more head-on approach to the lyrics. One instance of this is when the song mentions cockroaches, and the video then switches to a clip of roaches walking around, illustrating a more direct representation of the meaning.

The lyrics have an assertive tone and take a stand that is artistically reflected in the music video through various choices in the themes and setting. Throughout the song, the lyrics display a menacing attitude which is demonstrated through the repetition of the lyrics “You got a problem with me, I ain’t squashin’ s***” and then carried on with the gun motifs shown throughout the video. Those elements portray an unforgiving tone that refuses to hear anyone out. The ominous setting of the music video contains a mainly empty room with only one intimidating car, a lot shrouded in dark clouds with flickering flashing lights echoing the music in the song, especially in the beginning with the menacing choral background.