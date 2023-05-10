RIP: Graphic Artist And Designer Frank Kozik Passes Away At 61

Home News Roy Lott May 10th, 2023 - 9:25 PM

Frank Kozik, the artist who designed album covers for Melvins, The Offspring and Queens of the Stone Age, died on Saturday. He was 61. An official statement on Kozik’s Instagram confirmed the news.

“Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in. He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.” It continued to say “He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.”

Notable album artworks include the Melvins‘ 1993 album Houdini, Queen of the Stone Age‘s self-titled debut album, The Offspring’s Americana. He has also done work for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Sonic Youth, the White Stripes, Butthole Surfers, and Beastie Boys.