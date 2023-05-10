Albert Hammond Jr. Releases Eight Songs From Upcoming Album Melodies On Hiatus, New Video For “Old Man”

Check out the video for “Old Man” below.

“‘Old Man’ is a song about the passage of time and the realizations that come with it,” Hammond Jr says. “Musically, it came to me the quickest of any song on the record. Even Colin’s intro was one take. He didn’t even know what he was gonna play. He just played that and could never top it. Was an incredible moment to be a part of.”

Melodies On Hiatus is due out June 23 via Red Bull Records—you can pre-order your copy now by clicking here

In a recent interview with Fader, the artist candidly talked about the creative process behind the new album. “I’m going through changes and these songs reflect behaviors and moments of mine that—as time has gone on—have taken shape and become universal,” Hammond Jr explains. “I get asked about the meaning or big picture of this album, but it’s just that writing songs and creating is who I am and feels like why I exist. My goal is to have my music be part of someone’s life, part of their fabric, and this feels like the best collection of music I’ve made and my best attempt at achieving that.”

The new set of songs comes on the heels of the release of the track “100-99” featuring GoldLink—watch the video below.

The Melodies On Hiatus Tour will take place this September, with stops in New York and Los Angeles, with Rainsford supporting and additional dates in Los Angeles and Santa Ana.

Aside from the contributions from GoldLink, Steve Stevens, Matt Helders, and Rainsford, Melodies on Hiatus features production by Gus Oberg and was co-written remotely with Simon Wilcox, mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, M83, Metric, Chromeo) and mastered by Dave Cooley (Paramore, Spoon, Tame Impala, Jimmy Eat World,).