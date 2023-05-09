Cynic and Atheist Announce Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News James Reed May 9th, 2023 - 5:31 PM

Prog-metal band Cynic and tech-death group Atheist have announced a co-headlining 30th– anniversary tour, dubbed the ‘Focus and Prescence Tour’. The outing consists of Cynic performing their 1993 album Focus as a tribute to late band members Sean Reinert and Sean Malone. Sean Reinhart played the drums while Sean Malone primarily played fretless bass guitar and Chapman Stick. Meanwhile, Atheist will be playing a “trilogy anniversary set” including songs from their first three albums: Piece of Time, Unquestionable Prescence, and Elements.

Tour dates start off on June 10th in Austin and run through June 9th in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets have started to go on sale April 28th and can be picked up on Ticketmaster (for select shows). Fans can also check out StubHub where purchases are 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

Atheists’ Kelly Schaefer states:

“This tour has been something that Paul (Cynic) and I have been talking about…since we were in our early 20’s. It’s surreal to have a 30-year milestone together, and this tour will showcase for us a chance to play songs from out first 3 records as a special trilogy anniversary set…two titans of technical progressive metal coming together for a unicorn of a tour”

This will be Cynic’s first tour since their last one in 2014. In addition, Cynic is re-envisioning their album, Focus into an audio cassette named ReFocus.

The tour includes a show at Le Poisson Rogue on July 6. Tickets have started to go on sale Friday, April 28 at noon. All dates are listed below.

CYNIC / ATHEIST: 2023 TOUR

6/10: Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

6/11: Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

6/12: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

6/13: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

6/14: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

6/16: Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

6/17: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

6/19: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

6/20: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

6/21: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

6/23: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

6/24: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

6/25: Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

6/26: Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade

6/27: Chicago, IL @ Reggies

6/29: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

6/30: Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

7/01: Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

7/02: Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martinière

7/03: Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater

7/05: Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs

7/06: New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

7/07: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

7/08: Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

7/09: Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

9/06: Atlanta, GA @ ProgPower USA *