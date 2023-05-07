Chet Faker Releases New Song and Video “Something Like This”

Home News Jaden Johnson May 7th, 2023 - 9:48 PM

Chet Faker's electro-soul performance had everyone dancing under the sun.

Australian singer-songwriter, Chet Faker, releases new song, “Something Like This”, along with black and white silhouetted fantasy music video. This funky-pop groove details the story of escaping a dark place with the lyrics, “I see the light, I see the letter, you told me what it means”. The context of these songs carry a heavy indication that what was escaped was a past love affair, and the light that comes from the end of a toxic relationship.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The song’s upbeat tempo and plucky keys give the track a breezy listening experience, that same feeling of riding top down on a summer day. Complementing the song’s story of finding the way out of the dark and gaining a breath of new life. The relatively pop production has its influences of soul in the deep, groovy bassline and the Rhodes-focused outro reminiscent to the sounds of any blues classic.

The song’s video is directed by Alana O’Herlihy who is also known for her work as the director to Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s 2020 single, “Prisoner”. Opening up the video with a heated bar fight, the video follows the sporadic and whimsical visuals of a silhouette burlesque show. With scenes of the a mermaid’s shadow to male dancers dressed as devils, the video carries a heavy element of fantasy along with humor. One of the video’s main highlights is the interpretive dance performances along with a solo pole dance performance that plays throughout the entire video.

Although an upcoming album has not been announced, fans can see Faker live this summer with upcoming shows in Veszprém, Lucca, Belgium, etc.

CHET FAKER LIVE

May 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum

May 13—Mexico City, MX—Pepsi Center

June 16— Veszprém, Hungary—Veszprém-Balaton Half Time

June 23—Lucca, Italy—La Prima Estate 2023

June 25—Sofia, Bulgaria—Sofia Live Fest