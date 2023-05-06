Icona Pop Releases New Dance Single Featuring Yaeger

Home News Diana Bello May 6th, 2023 - 5:25 PM

Icona Pop released a new single which is ‘Shit We Do For Love’ that features Yaeger who is a Swedish artist. Icona Pop is a duo being Aino Jawo and Carolin Hjelt, the two are vocalists, for their new single they worked with Yaeger or as known as Hanna Jäger that is a singer as well as a songwriter, and musician. Yaeger is a well-known partner of the duo as Yeager has written songs for them for a long time. How this song “Shit We Do For Love’ came to be as the three were in the studio, ICONA POP says “ We were in the studio together with our friend and writing partner Hanna Yaeger talking about the craziest stuff we’ve done for love, we all had so many fun crazy stories. It just came in a way that felt so current and urgent we had to release it straight,”.

Their new single ‘Shit We Do For Love’ was released on May 5th, 2023. A song that can be heard in clubs or on the radio as one drives to the beach. An upbeat song that can be danced to as one listens to it, a song about the things one can come to do for love, an electric and pop song that is the perfect summer song to listen to, and wherever.

Just a month ago the duo released a single called “I want you’, they collaborated with Galantis via Ultra Records. They collaborated with Ultra Records, as well as making a visualizer for that song. For this new single of theirs they as well worked with Ultra Records as on this day May 6 they ended up uploading to the youtube channel of Ultra Records a Lyric Video of the new single, “Shit we do for Love”.