The Flaming Lips Announce New EP Hypnotist for June 2023 Release

Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Flaming Lips have announced their new EP Hypnotist will be released on June 16. The upcoming EP collects four fan favorite tracks that are previously only available on the six cd Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Box Set.

Hypnotist includes the songs “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (demo), “Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal),” “I Know I’ve Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)” and, “Do You Realize?? (Instrumental).”

Plus the two other recent vinyl releases Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell are available on limited edition vinyl. Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition six cd box set, which is filled with original album & EP tracks with additional B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The five LP box set was released on April 14.

Formed in Oklahoma City in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three Grammy Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Hypnotist Tracklist

SIDE A:

1. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

SIDE B:

1. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

2. I Know I’ve Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)

3. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

