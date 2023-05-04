Bethany Cosentino Announces New Album Natural Disaster for July 2023 Release

Home News Dita Dimone May 4th, 2023 - 1:34 AM

Best Coast ‘s Bethany Cosentino is thrilled to announce her debut solo album, entitled Natural Disaster, and set for release on July 28th via Concord Records.

Written half in Nashville and half in Los Angeles the album, produced by the celebrated singer/songwriter Butch Walker , sees Cosentino departing from the understated indie-pop she’s long delivered as frontwoman for Best Coast.

The new work matches her signature lyrical reflections that made her one of the defining voices of the mid-Aughts with a radiant form of pop-rock inspired by many of her most essential influences (powerhouse singer/songwriter/guitarists like Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, ’90s country icons, the female-led acts on the lineup to Lilith Fair). Intensely intimate yet rooted in universal truth, Natural Disaster ultimately reveals the singer as an artist with a rare capacity to transform the way we navigate the world around us.

“It’s Fine,” is the first single from Natural Disaster which sets the tone for Cosentino’s new material. Directed by frequent collaborator Janell Shirtcliff, the video perfectly captures the mood and vibe of the track. Set against a backdrop of the stunning California desert landscape, the video complements the song’s dreamy soundscapes with its hazy, ethereal sequences. It also features Cosentino singing and dancing with a group of friends. The sun-kissed visuals perfectly complement the dreamy and upbeat sound of the song, making it impossible not to feel good while watching. The flick is the ideal representation of the joy and carefree spirit that Natural Disaster embodies.

Natural Disaster track listing:

Natural Disaster Outta Time It’s Fine Easy A Single Day My Own City For A Moment Calling On Angels Real Life Hope You’re Happy Now It’s A Journey I’ve Got News For You

Natural Disaster cover art: