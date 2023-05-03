Protomartyr Shares New Song & Video for “Elimination Dances”

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 10:22 AM

Protomartyr has shared their latest song “Elimination Dances” from their upcoming new album Formal Growth in the Desert. The song serves as a metaphor for surviving in our uncertain times.”You get tapped out when you lose the dance,” says frontman Joe Casey, “You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes.”

The video for “Elimination Dances” is directed by Yoonha Park and features dancer Kota Yamazaki. “My dad once told me ‘Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes,’” says Park. “That idea along with the lyrics led to the idea of a choreographic pattern that repeats as it grows outward in an expanding spiral. The choreography repeats with each cycle but has to be danced faster and faster to keep pace with the ‘pale youth’ until eventually devolving into chaos. I recently learned that the toilet paper quote was actually by Andy Rooney.” Check out the video below