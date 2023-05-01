Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour Has Become the Highest Grossing Rap Tour of All Time

Home News Jaden Johnson May 1st, 2023 - 7:04 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Kendrick Lamar has recently made history with his 2022, Big Steppers, tour as the highest grossing rap tour of all time. Originally the tour began last summer, opening as the headlining act for 2022’s Glastonbury Festival and then continuing across global stadiums. The previous holder of this record was Drake and Migos for their 2018 tour, Aubrey and the Three Migos, which grossed $79m. Lamar grossed a total of $110.9 million, selling a total of 929,000 tickets over the course of 73 shows. Holding the top spot in the list of highest paid rap tours, sharing space with rappers such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and Drake twice.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In an NME review of the rapper’s Paris show, Fred Garratt-Stanley raves, “The album’s resonance with fans isn’t lost on Lamar’s team, who augment each classic with stunningly dramatic visuals”, he continued, “Onstage, the deep glow of a slowly rising sun helps introduce the glorious, cathartic anthem ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’. During ‘m.A.A.d city’, the LA rapper is circled by a whirl of spinning, torch-carrying dancers”. Performing songs throughout his decade-long discography, fans were presented with an interactive musical experience tying together his catalog into one cohesive story.