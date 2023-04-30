The National Releases New Album and Lyric Video for “The Alcott” With Taylor Swift, Announces Tour Dates

Home News Jaden Johnson April 30th, 2023 - 7:52 PM

Along with the release of rock band, The National’s, ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, the band released a tripped out, vintage filtered lyric video to their orchestral, up-beat country ballad, “The Alcott”. When The National released this collab-heavy 11-track project enlisting indie folk stars like Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens for guest features, Taylor Swift’s melodic vocal compositions are the perfect touch over this acoustic, country-pop ballad. “The Alcott”, is the perfect addition to the current sonic and lyrical context of Swift’s latest musical repertoire.

This piano driven, poetic retells the painful rehashing that comes with awkward run-ins into an ex better forgotten, a story many know all too well. In an interview with Zane Lowe , The National’s lyricist, Matt Berninger, explains “It very much is a perspective of one person sort of coming to try to reconnect with the other person in a hotel bar.” he continued, “It’s just two people that maybe have a chance to reconnect and maybe they don’t.” when asked to unpack the song’s narrative.

The song’s bare-bones instrumental gives Berninger and Swift’s soft and airy melodies the appropriate atmospheric cradle to entangle listeners into the poetic story being told throughout the tune. The slow build from the intro to the song’s opening verse, all lead to the eventual grand orchestral rise that carries the song’s chorus, “And the last thing you wanted/Is the first thing I do/ I tell you my problems /You tell me the truth /It’s the last thing you wanted/ It’s the first thing I do /I tell you that I think I’m fallin’ /Back in love with you”.

Later this spring, The National, will embark on a 2023 world tour beginning with a four-night stop in Chicago performing at The Auditorium Theatre on May 18th. With their last North American date being in Toronto, ON on August 20th, the band will continue to Dublin and make their finishing stops throughout cities like London, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein track list:

Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens) Eucalyptus New Order T-Shirt This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Tropic Morning News Alien The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift) Grease In Your Hair Ice Machines Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Send For Me

The National on tour:

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

June 5 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

August 3 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

August 5 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

August 7 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

August 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

August 11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

August 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

August 15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

August 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno