Coachella Releases Official Videos Of Björk’s Drone Filled Coachella Performance

During Bjorks orchestra-filled set at Coachella, the singer incorporated over 800 drones into her performance. Official clips of her renditions of ‘I’ve Seen It All’ and ‘Hyperballad’ have now been officially released on Coachella’s YouTube channel. Check out the impeccable light show below.

The clips follow after Bjork announced she would not livestream her Coachella performance after it was advertised it would. Weekend 1 headliner Frank Ocean also followed suit hours before his set.

Bjork is set to hit the road later this year for a European leg of the Cornucopia Tour. It is set to kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 1 before continuing through Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Germany and Switzerland before ending things on December 5 in France. As the artist revealed in a statement, “Cornucopia” will now be revised to include her 2022 album Fossora.