Bamboozle Festival Gets Cancelled

Roy Lott April 30th, 2023 - 9:41 PM

With its much anticipated revival, Bamboozle Festival has announced that it will no longer be happening. “After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023,” the festival organizers said an official statement. “An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase.”

While the organizers has stated no clear reason why the festival had been canceled, the city business administrator of Atlantic City. Anthony Swan noted in a statement the city did not receive the paperwork necessary for the festival to proceed.

“We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City,” said Swan. “The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved.” After organizers failed to meet the city’s April 27 deadline to submit the documents, Swan added, “the attorney for the festival organizers has been notified … that the event is canceled consistent with our prior notice.”

Leading up to the cancelation, fans were disappointed in the lineup as well as the price to go to the three-day festival overall. In early February, fans got together to make an Instagram account called @scamboozlefest where fans would write critical posts about the festival, claiming that organizers were refusing to honor refund requests and re-posting screenshots that showed D’Esposito harassing angry ticket buyers over Instagram, email and text. The Bamboozle Festival’s official Instagram account also began posting negative comments on Scamboozle’s posts, calling fans names like “clown,” “dork,” “pinhead” and “jackass.”