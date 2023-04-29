Album Review: L.A. Guns – Black Diamonds

Home News Kelly Catlin April 29th, 2023 - 5:37 PM

Diamond in the rough

L.A. Guns have another unstoppable album that offers up a raucous blend of metal and melody, perfect for anyone looking for a hair metal fix. Black Diamonds is an energetic album from start to finish, encompassing everything from metal to ‘90s grunge and everything in between. With nearly 40 years under its belt, L.A. Guns have displayed time and time again that they know how to rock hard, the vocals and guitar riffs an equal blend of energy and ingenuity with infectious melodies and infectious drums.

Black Diamonds retains a fast-paced beat perfectly replete with catchy lyrics that draw the listener in. The guitar solos are meticulous and manage to demand attention without overwhelming the audience. The drums offer a precise blend of high hats and kick bass, effortlessly keeping the beat without overshadowing the melody.

As the album progresses, there are distinct nods to Guns N’ Roses with poignant rock ballads that summon skintight leather and rockstar hair. “Diamonds”, a power ballad at its best, still manages to possess a heavy appeal, the instrumentals retaining a powerful, emotive presence throughout.

Black Diamonds is a fun, dynamic album that offers something for everyone. Each song calls on all the musical greats, L.A. Diamonds the vehicle into another time and place. Certain tracks resonate with Aerosmith fans, while others project KISS’ “Detroit Rock City” vibes. All the lyrics, vocals, and instrumentals are an exciting mixture of genres, encompassing a wide range of sounds.