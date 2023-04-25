LL Cool J and The Roots Headlining & Curating Hip-Hop Celebration F.O.R.C.E Tour Featuring Z-Trip, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Rotating Special Guests

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 12:03 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com LL Cool J‘s Rock The Bells has announced The F.O.R.C.E. Live, which is a tour headlined and created by Cool J that features a collaborative live performance of multi-generational rappers in the spirit of the Grammys’s 50 anniversary of hip hop celebration. Also this tour this is an extension of what Questlove curated at the Grammys for the 50 anniversary of hip-hop.

To help spread the word about the upcoming tour, Questlove went on Instagram to tell his fans about the exciting news.

We heard you loud and clear after the Grammys this year. After the #HipHop50 celebration we got so many “that’s it?! that’s all?!!!” messages. welp, this is “Do You Want More?!!” coming to light. We are bringing you more. For starters I’m excited because for the first time in 30 years my band is doing their first major arena tour. 24 cities across the US!”

The tour will be stopping in Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Memphis, Houston, Chicago, New Orleans, Denver and Las Vegas before ending things in Los Angeles.

The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepper, Big Boi. Bone Tugs-N-Harmony, Common, De La Soul, Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Ice-T, Jadakiss, Juvenile, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Rakim, Rick Ross and more will be performing at the event.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time with pre sales beforehand. For more information visit ticketmaster.com

The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour Dates

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum