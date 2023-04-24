The Walkmen Play Their First Show After a Decade

Home News Jaden Johnson April 24th, 2023 - 7:00 PM

Indie rock band, The Walkmen, perform their first show after a near decade hiatus on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Gearing to kick off a full North American reunion tour which will begin with a show performing 5 nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. The last time the band performed together was December 2013 in Philadelphia at the Union Transfer, performing 13 songs spanning throughout their discography along with the help of Sun Ra Arkestra on horns. Afterwards, lead singer Hamilton Leithauser left fans with a black and white picture tweet encaptioned, “Thanks everyone! Hell of a run.”

Now with their grand return live at the Westerly Sound at United Theatre, the band performed 20 songs in total including hits like their 2004 hit, “The Rat” to their 2008 love ballad, “Red Moon”.

Full Setlist Below:

“They’re Winning”

“The Rat”

“In The New Year”

“On The Water”

“No Christmas While I’m Talking”

“Wake Up”

“Blue As Your Blood”

“Juveniles”

“Dónde Está La Playa”

“Angela Surf City”

“Blizzard Of ’96”

“New Years Eve”

“Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone”

“Little House Of Savages”

“138th Street”

“All Hands And The Cook”

“Heaven”

“Thinking Of A Dream I Had”

“Red Moon”

“I Lost You”

“We’ve Been Had”

Fans can also look forward to potential upcoming projects from the group as they’ve announced via Instagram a recent record deal signing. Captioning the story post with, “Finally signed a real record deal!”, tagging Jamie Krents who is the president of Verve Records.