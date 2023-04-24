M83 Release Statement on Canceled Show After One Song at Austin Show

Home News Jaden Johnson April 24th, 2023 - 6:27 PM

Many fans were left confused when M83 abruptly ended their Austin show after one performance, the venue giving the explanation of the show ending due to illness and there was no official statement from M83 or their team. Days after the performance, attendees received an email about their ticket refunds and member Anthony Gonzalez took to instagram to give an official statement on the duo’s behalf.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Gonzalez explained, “Unfortunately I had been feeling very unwell all that day but I was very keen to still try and do the show,” further explaining, “However as soon as the show started it became evident to me that I was very unwell and had to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice I was told that I could not return to the stage.”

I wanted to post this message to explain what happened at the show in Austin last week. Unfortunately I had been feeling very unwell all that day but I was very keen to still try and do the show. However as soon as the show started it became evident to me that I was very unwell and had to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice I was told that I could not return to the stage. This is the first time I have ever had to cancel a show due to illness and I feel terrible about this and I’m so sorry for letting all you guys down.

All this week we have been trying to see if we could get the show rescheduled in some way but unfortunately this has proved impossible for numerous logistical reasons. Therefore we have had no option but to fully cancel the show and full refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Once again I’m really sorry that I wasn’t able to perform for you in Austin but I do hope to return very soon and make it up to you all.

Despite the abruptly canceled performance, there has been no official rescheduling for the Austin show.